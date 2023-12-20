WWE Superstar sends a message to "entitled NEWBIES" after major return; makes plea to Shawn Michaels

WWE Superstar Cora Jade has made a significant impact ever since her return at NXT Deadline.

During this week's episode, Jade rolled up to the women's locker room and assured everyone that the savior of NXT had returned. She reclaimed her locker from Karmen Petrovic by discarding Petrovic's belongings, which visibly frustrated her.

Jade has now sent a message after the show. On her Instagram story, she expressed her exhaustion with the women in the locker room, labeling them as 'entitled NEWBIES.'

"I cannot physically express to you how tired I am of these entitled NEWBIES," Jade wrote.

Cora Jade's recent Instagram story

She also mentioned NXT's Head Booker Shawn Michaels, on Twitter, echoing a fan's suggestion that Jade should have her locker room.

"Exactly. @ShawnMichaels hello,?!?!" Jade wrote.

Check out Cora Jade's tweet below:

The 22-year-old star was last seen in the ring during the previous week's show, partnering with Blair Davenport to secure the victory over Lyra Valkyria and Nikkita Lyons. It remains intriguing to see whether Michaels will grant Cora Jade's recent request.

