WWE Superstar sends out a two-word message to Kayla Braxton 

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez recently reacted to Kayla Braxton's message to her.

Rodriguez has been on a rollercoaster ride since her being drafted on SmackDown. She initially teamed up with Aliyah and won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship by defeating Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on the August 29 episode of RAW.

On the December 23rd episode of the blue brand, Raquel won a gauntlet match to become the #1 contender for Ronda Rousey's SmackDown Women's Championship. The following week, she failed to dethrone Rousey due to Shayna Baszler's interference.

Taking to social media, Kayla Braxton posted a photo of herself alongside Raquel and sent out a heartfelt message to the latter on her birthday.

She wrote:

"Happiest of birthdays to this beautiful lady. Hard to believe someone can be even more beautiful on the inside than she's on the outside (cuz she's so...) Luvvvv you!"

Responding to Braxton, the former NXT Women's Champion reacted with a two-word message as she wrote:

"Luvvv you!"

Here's a screen grab of Raquel Rodriguez's Instagram story below:

Dutch Mantell criticized WWE's booking of Raquel Rodriguez

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell heavily criticized WWE's booking of Raquel Rodriguez.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell took into account Rodriguez's gauntlet match against Liv Morgan, Xia Li, Emma, Tegan Nox, Shayna Baszler, and Sonya Deville. He mentioned how he would have booked the SmackDown star for that particular match.

"What I would do to accent her elbow is perhaps just land her, like get a hold and let her tap, because she can't tag the elbow anymore. That's believable and she doesn't have to pin anybody else. Who is the one who followed Li up in the ring? Then I would have put Li and I would have pushed Li and she going against Ronda next week? They are going anyway don't you think?" said Mantell.

It will be exciting to see what the company has in store for Raquel going forward.

