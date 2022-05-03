"There will be a backlash"- Current WWE Superstar sends a warning to Bobby Lashley

MVP took a shot at Bobby Lashley ahead of the former WWE Champion's clash with Omos at WrestleMania Backlash.

The All Mighty made history at WrestleMania 38 when he became the first person in WWE to pin Omos. However, the victory did not sit well with Lashley's former manager MVP, as he sided with The Colossus on the RAW after Mania.

The two powerhouses will once again lock horns at WrestleMania Backlash in a rematch from the Show of Shows.

Speaking about the upcoming bout on RAW Talk, MVP reflected on Lashley's match against Cedric Alexander on this week's show. The wrestling veteran stated that while Cedric is a talented athlete, he is no match for the All Mighty.

MVP also sent a message to Lashley, stating that there will be a backlash on Sunday:

"I have to ask, what statement did Bobby Lashley make? The All Mighty defeated Cedric Alexander. Again, Cedric Alexander is a tremendously talented individual, we know that. But the All Mighty is the All Mighty. This Sunday at Backlash, there will be a backlash. It'll be more like an avalanche of anger and controlled aggression. 7 foot 3 inches 400 pounds of the Colossus Omos," said MVP. (1:09 - 1:46)

Bobby Lashley defeated Cedric Alexander on WWE RAW

The former WWE Champion was in action on RAW as he took on his former stablemate Cedric Alexander. However, before the match could begin, Omos music hit, which distracted Lashley, allowing Cedric to attack from behind.

MVP was also present ringside during the bout, taunting Lashley on the mic. The All Mighty soon overpowered Cedric, drilling him with a spear before locking in the Hurt Lock, forcing the former Cruiserweight Champion to tap out.

After the match, Lashley urged Omos to come down to the ring, but the latter's manager stopped the Colossus. With MVP's threat, it will be interesting to see how the match at WrestleMania Backlash unfolds.

