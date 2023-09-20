WWE Superstar set to debut new look?

Over the past few weeks, Thea Hail has been under the wing of former Tag Team Champion Jacy Jayne on WWE NXT.

The 20-year-old star has formed an alliance with Jayne, who has seemingly convinced her to change up her look. This week on NXT, a video package was put together that showed the two women out shopping for what could be Hail's new look.

After trying several outfits that were declined, it was revealed that they had finally found the one, but this wasn't shown to the WWE Universe. Instead, facial expressions appeared to tell the story.

Fans will seemingly be forced to wait until the September 26th episode of NXT to see what Thea Hail's new look will be.

Thea Hail wants a shot at Becky Lynch and the WWE NXT Women's Championship

Becky Lynch now has a huge target on her back after winning the NXT Women's Championship and issuing an open challenge on WWE RAW. Lynch was able to defeat Natalya on Monday Night. WWE's official Twitter account asked who should answer Lynch's open challenge next.

It appears that there are several women looking to dethrone The Man, but Thea Hail was one of the superstars who made it clear that she didn't submit, so she deserves a shot at the title.

Check out her tweet below:

Hail is just 20 years old and has a bright future ahead of her in NXT, this new look and alliance with Jacy Jayne could make a huge difference to her character on the brand moving forward.

