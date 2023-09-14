WWE Superstar Shanky wants India to have its own version of The Bloodline (Exclusive)

Free agent Shanky recently expressed his desire to see India have its own version of The Bloodline in WWE sometime down the line.

It's no secret Indians have made great strides in the global juggernaut. From The Great Khali to Jinder Mahal to Shanky and more, Indians have made a name for themselves inside the ring, and the future looks brighter than ever for them. WWE even traveled to India last week for Superstar Spectacle 2023.

In a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling hours before the September 8 event, Shanky was asked if there was a possibility of a stable like The Bloodline coming out of India. The 32-year-old sounded ecstatic about the idea, saying how apart from him, Mahal and Indus Sher were, too, in the thick of things in WWE.

"Absolutely. Like Indus Sher is doing their thing. Jinder Mahal is a mentor. I used to be with Jinder, so I learned a lot from him. So, I want something like that there to be from India. Like Bloodline and Indus Sher. I hope there is something so it seems like, yes, we are Indians," said Shanky. [1:37 - 1:56]

Indian athletes made their presence felt at WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023

Indian performers got ample spotlight at Superstar Spectacle 2023, which went down on September 8 in front of a packed crowd in Hyderabad, India.

Indus Sher (Veer Mahaan and Sanga) opened the night in a match against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, which soon turned into a six-man tag team match with Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre being added to the bout.

Later in the night, Shanky had the biggest and most impressive match of his career against Gunther, whom he challenged for the Intercontinental Title.

Though neither Indus Sher nor Shanky won their matches, their performances were indicative of just how much progress the Indians have made in recent years.

