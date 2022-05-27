WWE Superstar Bianca Belair shares a major throwback picture with 4-time champion

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of herself from her days at the Performance Center.

Belair is the reigning RAW Women's Champion. She dethroned Becky Lynch to win the title at WrestleMania 38. This was the second year in a row that she won a title on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Bianca Belair recently took to Instagram to share a picture from March 2015. She is in the ring with former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella. The RAW Women's Champion mentioned that it was her first WWE tryout. Belair joined the Performance Center in April 2016 and had her first match at an NXT live event in September, and later made her televised debut in May 2017. Below is a picture she shared on her Instagram stories earlier today.

Belair was recently involved in a title feud with former WWE official Sonya Deville. The latter abused her powers as an authority figure to repeatedly bend the rules and turn their championship match in her favor. However, Belair overcame the odds to retain her championship successfully.

Bianca Belair set to defend her RAW Women's Championship at WWE Hell in a Cell

Last week on RAW, Asuka defeated Becky Lynch to win a shot at Belair's title at Hell in a Cell. However, Big Time Becks was furious about The Empress using the Green Mist to seal her victory. She also argued about not receiving her title rematch after losing the championship at WrestleMania.

As a result, Lynch had an opportunity to be added to the RAW Women's Championship match at the upcoming premium live event. In another singles match on RAW, she faced Asuka and picked up a big victory to claim her spot in the title bout.

Thus, Belair is now set to put her RAW Women's Champion on the line against Becky Lynch and Asuka in a triple-threat match next month.

