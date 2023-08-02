WWE Superstar shares cryptic message after announcing departure

A current WWE Superstar has shared a cryptic story on Instagram after announcing her departure.

Cora Jade has been a WWE mainstay for about two years now. She recently lost a Kendo Stick match to Dana Brooke and the loss didn't sit well with her one bit. Jade stormed into the locker room and announced that she was leaving.

Now, Cora Jade has shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story. Check out the post below:

Is Cora Jade about to make her way to the WWE main roster?

Many fans on Twitter are speculating that Jade is about to debut on the main roster. She has previously spoken up about her ambitions on the main roster. Here's what she said while speaking with WrestlingInc:

"I feel like there's many different options for the future. I feel like obviously there's a lot of goals that I have. I would love to be on the main roster, obviously one day. I think The Judgment Day is great. I loved being able to go to "Raw" and do that little segment with them. I think they have a great look. I'm big fan of them, so any opportunity given to me I would love. But just being able to work with all these people is really helpful. And maybe one day I'll be either with Rhea or against her, we'll have to see." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Jade has done quite well for herself during her WWE NXT run so far. She is a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. She won the title alongside Roxanne Perez at last year's The Great American Bash event. At 22 years old, Jade has a long road ahead of her and certainly has it in her to make it big on the main roster.

What do you think of Cora Jade's cryptic message on Instagram?

