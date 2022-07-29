"Suffering just makes me work harder" - WWE Superstar on his brutal beating from Gunther 

WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser has taken to Twitter, probably to reference his brutal chopping at the hands of Gunther.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion was known as Marcel Barthel when he was first introduced to the WWE Universe. WALTER (Gunther) and Barthel were a part of Imperium on NXT. Later, Marcel was brought to the main roster as Ludwig Kaiser alongside Gunther.

The European pairing has looked imposing, but The Ring General has little patience for Kaiser's failures. Whenever the latter loses a match, Gunther lands his famous knife-edge chops to the chest as punishment. This most recently happened after Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Kaiser on SmackDown.

In a tweet, Kaiser posted a photo of him at the gym with his veins bulging, meaning that the "suffering" he spoke of may be self-imposed or the punishment he received at the hands of The Ring General. He tweeted:

"Every strike and every minute of suffering just makes me work harder and brings me one step closer to where I need to be."

𝐋𝐮𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐠 𝐊𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐫 @wwe_kaiser

#SmackDown #KAISER @WWE Every strike and every minute of suffering just makes me work harder and brings me one step closer to where I need to be 🫡 Every strike and every minute of suffering just makes me work harder and brings me one step closer to where I need to be 🫡 #SmackDown #KAISER @WWE https://t.co/wzyuVAYtZV

WWE fans responded to Kaiser's hinted Gunther reference

The WWE Universe had diverse opinions regarding the post from Ludwig Kaiser.

One fan suggested that Kaiser should part ways with his former stablemate, believing they both have the potential to be singles stars.

mbah Gianti @akusokusan128 @wwe_kaiser @WWE You guys need to separate and go solo you and Gunther both have the potential. @wwe_kaiser @WWE You guys need to separate and go solo you and Gunther both have the potential.

While one fan didn't exactly share Ludwig's mindset, she was happy to encourage it.

One fan complimented Kaiser, claiming that the German star could switch from wrestling to Hollywood. (Maybe the next Ivan Drago?)

KING ZHANA @KING_ZHANA @wwe_kaiser 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 @WWE You need to go to Hollywood and be a villain in some movies man @wwe_kaiser @WWE You need to go to Hollywood and be a villain in some movies man ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾

One has obviously had enough of watching the Intercontinental Champion's beatings, encouraging Ludwig to challenge him.

It will be interesting to see if Ludwig Kaiser turns on The Ring General in the near future. You can read more about Kaiser by clicking right here.

We asked once of Vince McMahon's former employees if he will beat the charges

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far