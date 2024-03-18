WWE Superstar shares heartbreaking update following major loss on SmackDown

WWE is less than three weeks away from the biggest event of the year. This is an exciting time for many superstars, but others end up heartbroken, as one SmackDown grappler just found out.

The Road to WrestleMania 40 continued this week, as Adam Pierce and Nick Aldis announced a Six-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania. Two teams from SmackDown and three teams from RAW will take part in the ladder match.

The latest episode of the blue brand saw a tournament-style bracket to decide the final teams from the Friday night show. The first match saw Angel and Berto of Legado del Fantasma defeat LWO members Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde.

The second SmackDown qualifier saw New Catch Republic's Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate defeat Kit Wilson and Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly. The match went just over 13 minutes and ended with Dunne pinning Prince after a Burning Hammer. Wilson took to Instagram after the show and joked about the loss, comparing the feeling to a St. Patrick's Day hangover.

"St Paddy's day hangover has me like this," Wilson wrote with the ringside photo seen below.

If successful, the Six-Pack Ladder Match could mark the first-ever televised main roster title shot for Angel and Berto. This could be the second shot for Dunne and Bate as they came up short against champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest at Elimination Chamber last month.

WWE finalizing tag team plans for WrestleMania XL

WWE is bringing ladders to WrestleMania 40 for The Judgment Day's next big defense of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest are set to put the titles on the line in a Six-Pack Ladder Match at The Showcase of The Immortals. The five challenging tag teams will be determined via qualifying matches. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate vs. Angel and Berto will take place soon as the finals to Bracket One on SmackDown, but the date has not been confirmed. The winning team will advance to WrestleMania.

Next week's SmackDown will feature the following Bracket Two matches: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, plus Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Akam and Rezar. The winning team will join the winners of New Catch Republic vs. Legado del Fantasma as the two blue brand challengers.

The three RAW teams will be determined on Monday via qualifying matches. The Miz and R-Truth will face Veer and Sanga, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will lock up with Akira Tozawa and Otis, while The Creed Brothers will wrestle Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano.

Balor and Priest are currently in their second reign as Undisputed Tag Team Champions. They will hit the 173-day mark when Night One of WrestleMania XL arrives.

