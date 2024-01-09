WWE Superstar shares interesting new name for brutal finisher following RAW victory

A WWE superstar shared the new name of his finishing move after his huge win on Monday Night RAW.

Ivar of The Viking Raiders started wrestling as a singles star after his tag team partner Erik got injured in September. Erik then underwent neck fusion surgery on his C6 and C7 cervical spine and has been ruled out for an undisclosed amount of time.

Being managed by Valhalla, Ivar has turned into a top mid-card star on the red brand and has had some impressive wins in the past few months. He showcased his arsenal of moves that were barely seen when he was a tag team wrestler, including a top rope moonsault.

On Monday's episode of RAW, Ivar used the moonsault to beat Otis of Alpha Academy. During the broadcast, Wade Barrett called Ivar's finisher the "Doomsault," which he seemingly acknowledged in a post on his Instagram account.

"Doomsault," Ivar wrote.

Ivar has been putting on a show ever since Triple H allowed him to shine as a singles star. However, it seems like Ivar will be feuding with Alpha Academy once again, with Akira Tozawa possibly facing the 305-pound WWE superstar next.

Ivar open to retirement match with WWE Hall of Famer

Goldberg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2018. He wrestled a few more times with the company and had a contract until the end of 2022. However, WWE didn't sign him to a new deal, and he's now a free agent looking for a retirement match.

"I remember calling him from my house and said, 'Listen, here is the deal. I'll do it if you give me a retirement match.' I did what he asked. ... Problem is, he never held up his bargain. Vince (McMahon) is a piece of sh*t as far as I'm concerned," Goldberg said on the on Steven & Captain Evil podcast. (H/T Fightful)

In response to Goldberg's potential retirement match, Ivar sent out a tweet expressing his interest in being his opponent.

"If you are looking, I'll have that retirement match with you," Ivar wrote.

