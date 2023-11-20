WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler reveals two of her dream opponents from a different promotion

WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler recently revealed two of her dream opponents from a different promotion.

While speaking in a recent interview on Tokyo Sports, The Queen of Spades revealed that names of her dream opponents, with whom she would like to work in the near future.

Baszler named both Giulia and Utami Hayashishita, who are currently signed under World Wonder Ring Stardom. Giulia is currently on her second reign as the Artist of Stardom Champion, and Hayashishita is the leader of Queen's Quest.

“I'm looking at players who might be my opponents someday. I'm interested in Giulia and Utami.” (H/T- SeScoops)

Vince Russo shared his honest opinion on Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark's comment on RAW

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his honest opinion on Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark's comment on RAW.

While speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleBinge, Russo recalled the segment where both Baszler and Stark had compared each other with Trish Stratus and Ronda Rousey. Russo stated that he wasn't a fan of the comments as both Stratus and Rousey have already left the business, and there was no point discussing them.

The veteran detailed:

"And you know what I really hated, bro? And then, at the end of this match, we're going to take shots at two women that are no longer there. That's so bushed! Bro, listen, it's different. Don't get me wrong, as I go back and watch the Monday Night Wars, we're throwing barbs at WCW. Bro, that's the competition, and they are killing us in the ratings. This ain't two women that worked for our company and just left. I thought that was so, so bushed, bro." [45:12 – 46:00]

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Shayna Baszler in the near future.

