WWE Superstar Sheamus is heartbroken after Diogo Jota's tragic death

Portuguese and Liverpool F.C. forward Diogo Jota tragically passed away on 3rd July 2025. WWE star Sheamus, who has been a lifelong supporter of the club, has now reacted to the heartbreaking news.

It is well known that Sheamus is a massive Liverpool supporter. He has previously been spotted at Anfield and has celebrated the team's major accomplishments. He, alongside fellow WWE star JD McDonagh, has been seen enjoying Liverpool matches.

The former WWE Champion had a heartbreaking reaction after the tragic death of Jota. The Liverpool #20 has been one of the most influential players for the team over the last few seasons, often scoring crucial goals.

Just over a month ago, Jota lifted the Premier League trophy and then followed up by lifting the Nations League 2025 with Portugal.

Check out a screengrab of Sheamus' Instagram comment on Liverpool F.C.'s post:

Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva were involved in a tragic car crash in Zamora, Spain. Silva, 25, played for Portuguese club Penafiel. Meanwhile, Jota lost his life at the age of 28.

Jota's last professional match was the Nations League final against Spain. His last goal as a professional footballer was against Liverpool's Merseyside rivals, Everton F.C.

We, at Sportskeeda Wrestling, would like to offer our deepest condolences to the family of Diogo Jota and André Silva.

