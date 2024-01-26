WWE Superstar Sheamus reacts to Jurgen Klopp announcing his Liverpool FC departure

Following Jurgen Klopp's shocking announcement, Liverpool FC fans around the world were left stunned. WWE star Sheamus has also reacted to the news.

Klopp became the manager of Liverpool FC in 2015. He has led The Reds to one Premier League trophy and has also won the UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, and the League Cup, among other major honors.

An announcement from the German manager himself has confirmed that he is set to part ways with The Reds by the end of this season. Taking to Twitter/X, Sheamus reacted to the same by sending a five-word message.

"Absolute Legend. Thank you Klopp," wrote Sheamus.

Check out Sheamus' tweet:

Expand Tweet

Sheamus recently opened up about beating John Cena for the WWE Championship

Sheamus first broke into WWE back in 2009. Within a matter of months, he captured the WWE Championship by beating John Cena.

Speaking in an interview with Virgin Media Sports Stories, the Irishman revealed that he was originally supposed to lose the match. He said:

"That was a different conversation. Up until that day, I was losing that match. Things changed."

Expand Tweet

Sheamus added:

"Cena had a lot to do with it. Cena had a lot to do with what happened that day. It was like, 'This is someone I can do business with. This is someone I can go around and is a believable foe,' which is what John needed. What every good hero needs is a good villain. He saw that with me too, people did not like me. People hated me. I was so different compared to everybody in there. Long hair, short hair, super tan, tattoos. I was a different mix and he saw he could do something good with me."

Sheamus has been out of action since his loss to Edge back in 2023. It remains to be seen if he enters the Men's Royal Rumble this weekend.

Would you like to see Sheamus return at the Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below!

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.