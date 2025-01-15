WWE Superstar slaps Cora Jade

Cora Jade confronted a WWE Superstar during tonight's show. However, it didn't end well for her as she ended up getting slapped.

Kelani Jordan has been an impressive WWE star ever since she debuted in NXT. Her in-ring skills have put her in a league of her own. Last year, Kelani had an incredible run when she became the first-ever NXT Women's North Champion. She held the title for 140 days before losing it to Fallon Henley at Halloween Havoc 2024.

Since losing the title, things have not been the same for Kelani Jordan. She has been snappy backstage and has picked fights with other stars like Stephanie Vaquer and Lola Vice. Most of this frustration seemingly stems from the fact that she has not been able to regain the NXT Women's North American Championship.

Tonight on WWE NXT, a couple of women backstage were trying to motivate Kelani Jordan when Cora Jade walked in and confronted her. When Cora said that Jordan hadn't changed since arriving in NXT, the latter slapped her and walked away. It was later announced that these two women would square off later tonight.

It will be interesting to see if Kelani Jordan will be able to regain some momentum by beating Cora Jade tonight.

