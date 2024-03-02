WWE Superstar Sonya Deville reacts to partner Toni Cassano's cheesy post

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville recently turned to social media to share a heartwarming message originally posted by her partner, Toni Cassano.

Deville and Cassano tied the knot in February of this year in a grand ceremony in New Jersey. The couple had been in a relationship for some time before getting engaged in 2023 and exchanged vows a year later. Deville is currently out of action with an injury but has kept the WWE Universe excited with her posts.

Cassano recently posted a photo with a heartfelt image stating that she was looking forward to a lifetime of sunrises and sunsets.

"To a lifetime of sunrises and sunsets with you @sonyadevillewwe," Cassano wrote.

Check out a screengrab of the post below:

Expand Tweet

WWE RAW Superstar Sonya Deville opened up about the origin of their relationship

WWE RAW Superstar Sonya Deville opened up about the origin of her relationship with her better half, Toni Cassano.

In a chat with Maria Menounos, Deville stated how she started following Cassano a while back, and things were different then in terms of their relationship. She also stated how Cassano was in another relationship back then.

"I started following her two-three years ago, and I would look at this woman's page, and I was like, 'She's like, wifey!' And I didn't think it was an attainable thing because she was in a relationship and she had her little family situation. And I was like, 'You know, I don't want to mess with that.'"

Sonya also added about what she adored in her then and how she gradually fell in love with her.

"I just watched from afar. But I was like, 'Everything I've always wanted and needed is in this woman.' She just is so [sic]. I don't know; you could just see it in your eyes; you were just so real, genuine, humble, and beautiful, but like mature and womanly. I don't know [sic] just everything about her that I saw on social media, I was like, 'This girl!' I'm like, 'I'm in love with this girl!' And so I just watched from afar, and then one day she DMs me."

We wish the newlyweds the best in their relationship. It will also be interesting to see when Deville will return to the ring following her injury.

Are you excited to see Sonya Deville return to the ring? Sound off in the comments section.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE