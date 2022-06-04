"Not ended well" – WWE Superstar speaks about Kevin Owens' history of lying to people (Exclusive)

WWE star Ezekiel recently spoke about his on-screen opponent, Kevin Owens. The storyline between Ezekiel and Owens began after the former made his return to WWE earlier in the year with a red-hot, brand new moniker.

Owens has been convinced that Ezekiel is none other than former 24/7 Champion Elias. Ezekiel, who claims to be Elias' younger brother, will compete in a one-on-one match against The Prizefighter at the upcoming Hell in a Cell premium live event.

In an interview with Hall of Famer journalist Bill Apter and Brad Gilmore of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ezekiel said Owens has a history of lying and deceiving his past tag team partners:

"Almost every person that guy has teamed up with, partnered with has not ended well, you know. It's like just got a history of lying and deceiving people." (from 11:15 to 11:38)

Vince Russo recently talked about Kevin Owens and Ezekiel's storyline

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared his honest opinion of Ezekiel and his current storyline with Kevin Owens.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the veteran claimed he isn't quite happy with the storyline between the two men. He said:

"The match at Hell In A Cell is Owens and Ezekiel. That's the match? Okay. I'm asking you a serious question. Why do we care about this match?"

Russo further criticized the storyline, claiming even the WWE Universe isn't invested in it:

"Like you said bro, it's variations of these matches over and over again. Baby up, hell up, baby up, heel up for four weeks. Then there's a pay-per-view. Okay, Monday, let's start the cycle all over again. Bro, these people have to stop watching this show."

It'll be interesting to see who comes on top at Hell in a Cell.

