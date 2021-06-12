WWE's Sunil Singh confirms dislocating his shoulder on this week's 205 Live

On last night's episode of WWE 205 Live, one half of the Bollywood Boyz, Sunil Singh, faced newcomer Grayson Waller in singles action. Unfortunately for Singh, midway into the match, he dislocated his right shoulder.

Despite the serious injury, Singh did not forfeit the match and saw it to the very end which saw him getting pinned by Waller in the latter's debut match.

Singh later took to Twitter to confirm his injury.

"Unfortunately, I dislocated my right shoulder mid match @WWE205Live this week.", wrote Sunil. "My pride, my heart & passion didn’t let me quit. I immediately thought of my son & continued to gut it out to finish the match. I gave it my all. Down but never out."

Much love to @TheScotty2Hotty for being a great brother and being by my side at ER. pic.twitter.com/gTfcT1Htts — Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) June 12, 2021

Sunil also thanked former WWE Tag Team Champion Scotty 2 Hotty who currently works as a trainer at the Performance Center, for staying by his side at the emergency room.

While it's not clear at which moment during the match Singh separated his shoulder, Twitter user 'Kelly Harrass' shared a moment from the match that proved that the former 24/7 Champion was not 'selling' but was legitimately injured.

Look at his shoulder. This wasn’t selling. The referee should have stopped the match. https://t.co/UZixXc101V pic.twitter.com/agZQipJNwi — Kelly Harrass (@comicgeekelly) June 12, 2021

Sunil Singh in WWE

Sunil and his brother Samir made their main roster debut as managers for Jinder Mahal on WWE SmackDown in 2017. Both brothers played a crucial role which allowed the heel Mahal to capture the WWE Championship from Randy Orton at Backlash 2017.

Following injuries to Samir and Mahal, the brothers were drafted to 205 Live in 2019. They moved to RAW for a short spell which saw them both become multi-time 24/7 Champions.

However, in 2020, 205 Live announced that both brothers would return to the brand.

