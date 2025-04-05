Top WWE Superstar surprisingly shows support to Naomi after huge WrestleMania 41 announcement involving Jade Cargill

Naomi is set for a historic clash against Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 41. Ahead of their match, she received a message from Bayley, who remains loyal to her friend.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion revealed herself as Cargill's attacker, cementing her heel turn in the process. In November 2024, she ambushed The Storm backstage, forcing her to miss the 2024 Women's WarGames Match and the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble. Cargill returned at Elimination Chamber: Toronto and took Naomi out of the match.

On X/Twitter, Bayley shared a message showing her support for Naomi. She also reacted to Nick Aldis announcing Naomi vs. Jade Cargill for WrestleMania 41.

"At the end of the day, you gotta go after what you deserve. At all costs.. It’s been a long time coming @TheTrinity_Fatu," wrote Bayley.

Check out Naomi's post on X:

Naomi and Jade Cargill were part of The Big 3 alongside Bianca Belair. At WrestleMania XL, the trio defeated Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match, which also happened to be Cargill's first-ever WrestleMania match.

A year later, things have completely fallen apart between the trio, with Naomi set to face Cargill in a huge singles match. Meanwhile, Belair is set to challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

