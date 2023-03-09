WWE Superstar takes hilarious shot at Byron Saxton following RAW 

Byron Saxton gets a lot of unwarranted grief for just doing his job on WWE RAW.

Since being removed from the RAW broadcast team last year, Byron Saxton has made the best of a bad situation by returning to the position of a backstage interviewer on Monday nights.

Despite that, he has failed to earn the respect of various WWE Superstars, with the latest being from the Maximum Male Models.

Ma.çé took to social media recently to throw shade at Saxton for his backstage interview he delivered this week on RAW, referring to him as garbage thrown on the Mount Rushmore of beauty.

"It's like someone threw garbage on the mount rushmore of beauty," ma.çé said in a tweet.

Are the Maximum Male Models getting over with the WWE Universe?

The Maximum Male Models stable floundered on SmackDown after Max Dupri reverted back to his previous NXT persona of LA Knight.

Months later, the trio was shifted to RAW after gaining some online popularity due to their YouTube series "Keeping it Maximum."

Since being on RAW, Maxxine Dupri has targeted Otis of the Alpha Academy in hopes of him joining the ranks of Maximum Male Models.

Throughout the process, the RAW audience seems to have been positively taken to the group due to their humorous antics and hijinx with the often hilarious Otis.

It's yet to be seen if Otis will accept Maxxine Durpri's offer and leave Chad Gable behind in hopes of living the life of a Maximum Male Model.

One thing is for sure, at this moment, the group is much better off on WWE RAW than they ever were on SmackDown.

SEScoops @sescoops Does Baron Corbin have what it takes to join Maximum Male Models?? #WWERAW Does Baron Corbin have what it takes to join Maximum Male Models?? #WWERAW https://t.co/reHRQP0dn3

What do you make of Ma.çé's tweet? Do you think Bryon Saxton gets the proper credit he deserves for his work on Monday Night RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

