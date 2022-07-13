"More wins than Goldberg" - WWE Superstar takes a hilarious shot at former Universal Champion after mysterious assault

Wendy Choo took a hilarious shot at Goldberg after the opening segment of this week's episode of NXT 2.0.

The show kicked off with footage of Roxanne Perez being laid out in the NXT parking lot after being assaulted. This isn't the first time a superstar has been taken out at the hands of a mysterious attacker in the NXT parking lot.

Choo took to Twitter to hilariously claim that the NXT parking lot has more wins than the former two-time Universal Champion.

"NXT parking lot has more wins than Goldberg" wrote Wendy Choo.

Check out Wendy Choo's tweet below:

Wendy Choo @therealestwendy NXT parking lot has more wins than Goldberg. NXT parking lot has more wins than Goldberg.

During his days at WCW, Goldberg compiled one of the most historic win streaks of all time. The former WCW Champion went 173-0 from 1997-1998 by defeating Scott Hall, The Giant, and other prominent names.

His unbeaten run came to an end at WCW Starrcade 1998 when he lost to Kevin Nash after being tased by Scott Hall.

How did the WWE Universe react to Wendy Choo's tweet to Goldberg?

The WWE Universe had some incredible reactions to Wendy Choo's hilarious tweet, as most fans jokingly praised the NXT star.

Check out some of the best reactions from fans below:

Interestingly enough, one fan suggested that former NXT Women's Champion Asuka has more wins that the WCW legend.

Check out the same tweet:

Goldberg's latest run in WWE saw him unsuccessfully challenge for the Universal Championship earlier this year. In February, he made his return on SmackDown and stepped up to reigning champion Roman Reigns.

The two would cross paths at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in a match that was two years in the making after their WrestleMania 36 match was called off.

The former Universal Champion lost to The Tribal Chief via technical submission. Since then, the 55-year-old hasn't competed inside the squared circle and it remains to be seen if he will return to WWE or not.

Find out which AEW star overpowered Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far