WWE Superstar takes issue with Becky Lynch demanding a shot at the RAW Women's Championship

Carmella had an interesting response to Becky Lynch after she demanded a shot at the RAW Women's Championship.

In the aftermath of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Lynch made it clear that she wants to face Bianca Belair once again for the same title she lost at WrestleMania 38. This time though, the Irishwoman has her sights set on a potential rematch at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event.

Quoting a tweet from WWE on FOX's official Twitter handle, which asked whether she deserved the match, Lynch responded with the following:

"Yes"

Check out Becky Lynch's tweet below:

In response to Big Time Becks, Carmella reacted with a thinking emoji face, as she didn't seem to agree with Lynch's take on Twitter. Her response can be seen below:

On this week's edition of RAW, Carmella was once again unsuccessful in her attempt to win the RAW Women's Championship. In a Money in the Bank rematch between her and Belair, the former secured the win but not without controversy.

Following Lynch's involvement in the match, the former SmackDown Women's Champion won via count-out, which meant. that Belair retained the title. Post-match, Carmella decided to taunt The EST, who hit the former with the KOD.

How did the WWE Universe react to Carmella's response to Becky Lynch?

The WWE Universe had interesting reactions to Carmella's tweet to Becky Lynch. Despite her unsuccessful attempt to win the RAW Women's Title at Money in the Bank and on Monday night, the 34-year-old is determined to earn another shot at Bianca Belair's title.

However, one fan argued that Carmella does not deserve another crack at the gold. Check out the tweet below:

Interestingly enough, a few fans suggested the idea of a Triple Threat Match between Carmella, Lynch, and Belair at SummerSlam.

Here are the tweets:

At the Money in the Bank premium live event, both Carmella and Lynch were unsuccessful in their respective matches.

Big Time Becks was unable to capture the Money in the Bank briefcase, which was eventually won by Liv Morgan. Meanwhile, Carmella failed to dethrone Belair later the same night.

