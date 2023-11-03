WWE Superstar takes a shot at Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Crown Jewel

A popular WWE Superstar recently took a shot at Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. The name in question is Grayson Waller.

The Arrogant Aussie is best known for his talk show, The Grayson Waller Effect, on WWE television, where he interviews some of the biggest superstars in the business. He has recently formed a team with former United States Champion Austin Theory, and the duo is called A-Town Down Under.

However, The Aussie Icon has been part of many recent controversies, as he had an altercation with Taylor Swift's fans on social media. It seems like Waller doesn't want to stop anytime soon, as he recently took a shot at one the most famous people on the planet, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Grayson Waller posted a GIF of the Al-Nassr star and wrote that he feels Soccer (Football) is a mediocre sport while taking a shot at the 38-year-old for being a "flop."

"Soccer is a mediocre ‘sport’. No idea why people praise this flop so much," Waller tweeted.

You can check out his tweet below:

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be present at WWE Crown Jewel, according to reports

Cristiano Ronaldo was heavily rumored to appear at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event on November 4 in Riyadh, possibly alongside John Cena. However, recent reports suggest that the former Real Madrid star will not appear as he has other commitments.

Al-Nassr is scheduled to play a match at the same time as the WWE Premium Live Event, so the wrestling universe will not see a crossover between the football legend and World Wrestling Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Grayson Waller is not on the Crown Jewel match card. However, he is in Riyadh at the moment to do PR. So, his appearance cannot be ruled out.

Fans were eagerly waiting to see this massive crossover happen on Saturday. However, they might have to wait for some other event in the future.

