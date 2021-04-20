Damian Priest takes a shot at Jake Paul on Monday Night RAW

YouTube sensation and boxer Jake Paul recently had a big boxing fight against former MMA star Ben Askren. Paul was victorious and continued to prove doubters wrong about his fighting ability. However, many are still not convinced that he is a "real" fighter.

One such person who doesn't consider Jake Paul to be a "real" fighter is WWE Superstar Damian Priest. The Archer of Infamy recently took a shot at Paul on the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

Priest interrupted a celebratory segment between The Miz and his wife, Maryse, tonight. The couple was celebrating the success of their show "Miz & Mrs" and the A-Lister was mouthing off about how he both made Bad Bunny's wrestling career and defeated Priest.

It was here that Priest injected himself into the conversation and informed The Miz that he is as delusional as Jake Paul thinking he's a "real" fighter.

"Miz, you are as delusional as Jake Paul thinking her's a real fighter."

- Damian Priest #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/dH3OJBLMmx — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) April 20, 2021

Jake Paul is a prominent influencer and will take notice of all those who are doubting his fighting ability, including Damian Priest. It will be interesting to see what Jake will have to say about being publicly called out by the WWE star on live TV.

Priest recently sat down with SK Wrestling for an exclusive interview, where he discussed his WreslteMania 37 performance alongside Bad Bunny and much more. You can check it out down below.

Jake Paul could work with WWE just like his brother Logan

Advertisement

WWE recently had Logan Paul come out to Tampa Bay for WrestleMania 37, where he was Sami Zayn's special guest. It wouldn't be too far fetched to suggest Logan's younger brother Jake could get involved with WWE too.

Jake could even have a feud of his own with Damian Priest, especially after what the Archer of Infamy said on Monday Night RAW. Having such a popular celebrity involved will surely bring some fresh new viewers to WWE.

Damian Priest clearly does not think much of Jake Paul's dominant victory over Ben Askren and his fighting skills. He may even welcome the chance to face him in a WWE ring.

Would you like to see Damian Priest take on Jake Paul inside a WWE ring? Let us know down below.