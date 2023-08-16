WWE Superstar teases heel return for the first time in nearly 7 years

A WWE Superstar teased a heel turn tonight for the first time in nearly seven years. The star in question is Dana Brooke.

Dana Brooke debuted in NXT in 2013 and received her main roster call-up in 2016. She took on the gimmick of Charlotte Flair's ally but eventually broke out on a singles run and conquered the now-retired 24/7 Title 15 times.

She turned face in 2017 after being berated by Charlotte Flair. Since then, the star has remained on the babyface side. But things may be about to change.

Recently, Brooke appeared on NXT television and has been acting as the mentor for Kelani Jordan. The star has had her differences with the up-and-comer and wants her to showcase her more vicious side.

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Brooke competed in a match against Blair Davenport to showcase the vicious side she had previously referenced. When Brooke was in control of the match, she attempted to grab the ring bell and use it during the match but was stopped by Kelani.

She ended up losing to Davenport in the end. Although she didn't use the bell, this could be an indication of an upcoming heel turn which would mean that this will be the first time in nearly seven years that she turns to the darker side. Brooke seems to have an edge in her character and is willing to go to any means to win.

It remains to be seen if turning heel and this new-found aggression could help revive Dana Brooke's WWE career.

What do you make of Dana Brooke turning heel? Sound off in the comments section below.

