WWE Superstar The Miz hits back at 30-year-old NFL player for WrestleMania 39 humiliation

WWE Superstar The Miz was defeated in under four minutes at WrestleMania 39 Night 1 in an impromptu encounter, and he is confident of overturning the result in a rematch.

The A-Lister was named the host of WrestleMania 39, where he talked himself into two impromptu matches. His first came up against fan-favorite commentator Pat McAfee, with whom Miz had feuded previously.

McAfee defeated Miz in a singles match in less than four minutes. The closing moments of this match saw Miz push NFL player George Kittle, who was seated at ringside. The San Francisco 49ers player jumped the barricade and struck the A-Lister, turning the match in McAfee's favor, who used a Swanton followed by a Punt to seal his victory.

George Kittle took to Instagram to share a clip of his interaction with The Miz at WrestleMania, demanding it be run back. The A-Lister reshared the story, assuring that the result would be different if they met again.

"The outcome will not be the same, I promise." wrote The Miz in his Instagram story.

It is worth noting that The Miz also competed in an impromptu match the following night at WrestleMania, where he locked horns with Snoop Dogg. The A-Lister again suffered defeat, this time in only under 3 minutes.

The Miz barred from challenging for the Intercontinental Championship on WWE RAW

The last few months of 2023 saw The Miz engage in an epic rivalry with Intercontinental Champion Gunther. The A-Lister challenged the Imperium leader for the title at Survivor Series: WarGames, and he couldn't end the champion's historic reign.

Most recently, Miz challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship on WWE RAW last week. A loss in this match would mean Miz cannot challenge for the said championship as long as the title rests on Gunther's shoulders. The WWE fans were massively impressed with Miz's feud against Gunther and hope to see the 2-time Grand Slam Champion booked strongly in 2024.

