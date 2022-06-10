WWE Superstar The Miz to play in MLB celebrity all-star game

Former WWE Champion The Miz looks set to compete in the Major League Baseball celebrity all-star game.

The Miz has been with Vince McMahon's company since 2004, making the transition to wrestling from the world of reality television. Since then, he has gone on to win all there in WWE, including the WWE Championship twice. He has won the Intercontinental, United States, and Tag Team Championships on a number of occasions. On top of this, the Miz is a two-time Money In The Bank Ladder Match winner.

Though he is clearly very skilled in one sport, it will be interesting to see if this talent transfers to another, as Miz is about to take to the baseball field. The game, known as MLB All-Star Saturday, will take place at Dodger Stadium on July 16th. The Miz will be accompanied in the game by Rob Lowe, and the event will feature a music performance from Becky G.

The Miz has competed in an MLB Celebrity game before, back in 2019, alongside Drew Carey.

What has The Miz been upto on WWE TV?

The Miz recently celebrated the premiere of the third season of his reality show Miz & Mrs, which he stars in alongside his wife Maryse.

In the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, the Miz hosted a special edition of Miz TV to celebrate the occasion with special guest Riddle. After mocking the Miz relentlessly, Riddle challenged the A-Lister to an impromptu match, but was sneak-attacked by Ciampa.

Despite this, Riddle was able to pull out of the ring and send Miz humiliated to the back in his tattered tuxedo.

It will be interesting to see where the Miz goes next in WWE. You can read more about him by clicking right here.

