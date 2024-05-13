WWE Superstar The Rock sends heartfelt message to his wife on social media

WWE Superstar The Rock sent a message to his wife, Lauren Hashian, on social media. On Mother's Day, he praised his wife and mentioned he was blessed to have her.

On Night One of WrestleMania XL, The Final Boss teamed up with Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. At the end of the bout, The Bloodline members stood victorious. On Night Two of The Show of Shows, The American Nightmare went one-to-one against Reigns. The match saw some of the legends appear, including The Brahma Bull, John Cena, and The Undertaker.

During the bout, The Phenom appeared and took out Rock with a chokeslam. Despite interruptions from other members of The Bloodline, Rhodes finished his story and thus became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Although The Great One is currently away from the ring, he has ensured that he will go after The American Nightmare once he returns.

The Rock took to his Instagram handle to send a message to his wife, Lauren Hashian, on Mother's Day. He shared how immensely blessed he is to have her. He also praised her and stated that she is the best mom to his children.

"One human here is illuminated today on Mother’s Day, because she is blessed from the heavens above with kindness, empathy, compassion, beauty and an abundance of musical talents that can only be God given with the voice and harmonies of an angel - all while being the greatest mama in the world to our babies ❤️🌹✨," wrote The Great One. (Contd.)

Check out The Rock's Instagram post below:

D-Von Dudley shared his honest view behind The Rock getting booed

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley spoke about why The Rock was booed before his heel turn at the WrestleMania XL Premium Live Event.

While speaking in an interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dudley mentioned that the fans weren't aware of The Great One's legacy in the industry. He added that the crowd didn't get to witness The Brahma Bull during his peak time in wrestling, thus booed him.

He detailed:

"You have some that are booing him, some that are cheering him. You know again, different time different era. The fans of today were not there when The Rock was at his, the peak of his career. And he was the most beloved wrestler in pro-wrestling at the time. And you know, that happens. When a generation is not there to see the stardom of someone who was a star before they were even born... they don't get how strong that person was during his time in his era. Again, it's a different era. You know, things change, you just gotta go with the flow." [2:47 onwards]

It would be interesting to see what the company plans for The Rock when he returns.

