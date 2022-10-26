WWE Superstar Tommaso Ciampa provides an update on his recent injury

WWE Superstar Tommaso Ciampa recently posted an update on social media about his injury, wherein he informed fans that the cause of his back pain has finally been discovered.

After joining the main roster earlier this year, Ciampa formed an alliance with The Miz and helped him on several occasions during his feud with Logan Paul and other WWE Superstars.

Ciampa was recently accompanying The Miz as he feuded against the returning Dexter Lumis. Last Monday, Johnny Gargano said Ciampa was recovering, which is why he had not been seen on the show since 17th September.

Ciampa shed more light on the injury on his Instagram profile today. Its caption read:

The road to recovery begins. It’s a familiar road. Almost too familiar. Special thanks to Dr Emblom and his team for taking such incredible care of me. Thanks to the WWE medical team for once again putting me back together. And thanks to my “nurses” at home for always giving me perspective. It took awhile but we finally found the cause to all of that glute/SI/back pain. A hip labrum that “looked like shredded cheese” according to my wife, who watched the surgery. And yes, Willow insisted on dressing like a pirate for our trip to Birmingham.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Ciampa is on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery on his hip labrum. He had previously taken time off due to ACL injuries.

Tommaso Ciampa on his transition from NXT to WWE's main roster

For a long time, Tommaso Ciampa was the top dog in the Black and Gold brand. He stated that he wanted to end his career in NXT rather than switching to the main roster. However, Ciampa moved to the red brand after losing to Tony D'Angelo at Stand & Deliver 2022.

Speaking to WrestleRant, he opened up about his move from NXT to the main roster, calling the timing of it perfect:

“For me with wrestling, it’s the process is what I’ve always loved,” Tommaso Ciampa said. “I love that everybody has their individual stories. I love that I’ve had over 18 years to create my own story. And I liked that this is a big part of it. Like just the timing of the main roster was perfect. Doing SummerSlam on the main roster is far different than doing it with NXT Takeovers. It’s been a blast this week.” [H/T - WrestleZone]

Do you want to see Tommaso Ciampa reunite with Johnny Gargano in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes