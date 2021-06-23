WWE Superstar Toni Storm comes out as bisexual

WWE NXT Superstar Toni Storm has announced that she is bisexual. Appearing on NXT's Instagram story as part of Pride Month, the former NXT UK Women's Champion came out as bisexual.

“When it was announced that I would be that I was taking over the Instagram for Pride Month, I noticed a lot of people talking…are you an ally in the community?… Well, I guess now is a good time to say well both. I’m an ally and I cannot exactly say that I’m straight. I’m bi and it feels good to say. It’s something that I’ve been really comfortable with for a long time. I just never really expressed it, I don’t know. I just never really found the right time and it’s Pride Month and I’m on your Instagram so now’s a good time I guess,” said Toni Storm.

A member of the community and an ally. Thank you for sharing this with us, Toni Storm. We couldn’t be more proud. 💖💜💙 #Pride #PrideMonth #WeAreNXT



(via @WWENXT’s Instagram Story) pic.twitter.com/IowBaiTM5R — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 22, 2021

Toni Storm is dating New Japan Pro Wrestling star Juice Robinson and has shared multiple photos of the two of them on her social media account. On the wrestling side, she is currently working on WWE's Black and Gold brand, NXT. She has challenged for the NXT Women's Championship a few times this year, but hasn't been able to win the title.

Other WWE Superstars who are proudly part of the LGBTQ community

Over the last few years, several WWE Superstars have come out and proudly announced themselves to be a part of the LGBTQ community.

Sonya Deville is considered to be the first-ever openly lesbian WWE Superstar. RAW Superstar Shayna Baszler has also stated that she has been in relationships with both men and women. NXT stars Tegan Nox and Mercedez Martinez are also part of the LGBTQ community.

Earlier this year, WWE interviewer Kayla Braxton revealed on Twitter that she is bisexual. Also, Monday Night RAW's recent call-up Piper Niven, now known as Doudrop, is also bisexual.

These WWE Superstars have set an example and inspired their fans to not hide their true identity from the world. We at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to congratulate Toni Storm on her special announcement.

Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

Edited by Kaushik Das