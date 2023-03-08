WWE Superstar tweets a three-word message to House of Black member, reacts to photos after AEW Revolution

At the recently concluded AEW Revolution pay-per-view, The House of Black finally won gold, capturing the AEW World Trios Championships.

The faction led by Malakai Black defeated The Elite in an epic six-man tag team match. Taking to Twitter, faction member Julia Hart posted a photo of herself with the trios titles, which caught the attention of Cora Jade.

In reaction to the photos, Jade tweeted out a three-word message complimenting the AEW star.

"You’re so cool," wrote Jade

Jade is currently working on WWE NXT and is vital to the brand's women's division.

She initially started off as a babyface and is a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, having won the titles with Roxanne Perez. However, shortly afterward Jade betrayed her tag team partner and focused on her singles career as a heel.

The House of Black has been dominant since returning to AEW

The House of Black was temporarily written off AEW television last year, as Malakai Black chose to take time off from in-ring competition. At the same time, Buddy Matthews also went on a brief hiatus.

But, last November, Black and his stablemates finally reunited to make their return to AEW TV. The trio eventually shifted their focus to The Elite and went after their trios titles.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks regained the World Trios Championships after beating Death Triangle in a Best of Seven Series. The final scoreline was 4-3 in favor of Omega, Matt, and Nick Jackson.

This marked the beginning of The Elite's second reign as the trios champions. The first time the group was forced to vacate the belts after their backstage controversy with CM Punk.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen who the House of Black's first opponents is going to be in the trios division.

