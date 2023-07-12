WWE Superstar wants to cry following The Judgment Day's segment on RAW

On this week's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest finally got back on the same page. Taking to Twitter, Rhea Ripley claimed she wanted to cry after the two men seemingly solved their issues.

For weeks there has been tension within The Judgment Day. At Money in the Bank in London, Balor faced Seth Rollins in a World Heavyweight Championship Match. However, a distraction from Senor Money in the Bank Damien Priest led to Balor's loss.

Taking to her Instagram story, Ripley sent out a short message following Balor and Priest's wholesome moment on RAW.

"I want to cry rn," wrote Ripley.

Check out a screengrab of Ripley's Instagram story:

WrestleSR @wrestle_sr Rhea Ripley is definitely happy with Finn Balor and Damian Priest being on the same page Rhea Ripley is definitely happy with Finn Balor and Damian Priest being on the same page https://t.co/H0lrdAkiVp

The Judgment Day took on the team of Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins in the main event of this week's RAW. Earlier on the show, Balor blamed Priest for his loss at Money in the Bank, and it looked like the faction will finally implode until Rhea Ripley stepped up to calm things down.

The Women's World Champion told Balor and Priest to solve their issues as The Judgment Day is here to run RAW. The villainous faction defeated KO, Zayn, and Rollins in the main event, and it looks like The Prince and Senor Money in the Bank are on the same page for now.

Vince Russo spoke about the dissension within various WWE factions, including The Judgment Day

Vince Russo recently highlighted the common issue within WWE factions. For weeks, there have been issues within The Judgment Day and The Bloodline. This week on RAW, WWE teased issues within Imperium.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo criticized the writing by stating that repeating the same mistake will negatively affect the factions.

"So now Gunther and Kaiser have heat with Vinci. Isn't that similar to what's going on in The Judgment Day? Like, is that all you guys can come up with? Okay, bro, it's a team, 'we'll have dissension in the team.' Guys, for as awesome as The Bloodline is, what has the Bloodline always been? Dissension in the family. Whenever there is a group, bro, the storyline is dissension in the group. Now, we've got dissension with Imperium. Now we've got dissension with Judgment Day. Now we've got dissension in Bloodline," said Russo.

With The Judgment Day being on the same page once again, there are chances of Priest possibly cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Rollins in the future.

Poll : 0 votes