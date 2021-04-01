WWE Superstar wants to form female version of The New Day; possible members revealed

Carmella has revealed she wants to create a female version of The New Day on WWE SmackDown with Bayley and Billie Kay.

Before Big E's current singles run, he performed alongside Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for six years as part of The New Day. Most WWE tag teams only have two members in their team. However, The New Day has used The Freebird Rule in recent years, enabling all three members of the group to defend the tag titles.

Speaking on WWE show The Bump, Carmella was asked to name someone she would like to form a tag team with. The former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion suggested both Bayley and Billie Kay as possible allies in her dream WWE faction.

"Billie Kay… I mean, come on, what can’t that girl do? She makes everybody laugh, she’s so talented. She used to be a tag champ. I mean, so did Bayley, so I think they’re two great choices. And I know Bayley likes to drink wine, so that would definitely help. I don’t know… either one!

"Honestly, maybe we could be the first… because The New Day, right? They were tag champs, the three of them. I’m gonna put that out into the universe. Bayley… Carmella… Billie Kay. I’m trying to think of what our name would be. BayleyKayMella? BayKayMella? BayKayMella! Yes! Yes!"

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair and Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley are the only women’s matches currently being advertised for WrestleMania 37. Unless the Women’s Battle Royal returns this year, Carmella is unlikely to compete on the show.

Carmella’s latest WWE storyline

Sasha Banks defeated Carmella at TLC 2020 and the 2021 Royal Rumble

Carmella returned to WWE television in October 2020 after a five-month absence. With sommelier Reginald by her side, the Total Divas star unsuccessfully challenged Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women’s Championship on three occasions.

Reginald has since formed an alliance with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax, leaving Carmella in search of a new sommelier.

Speaking in a WWE Network interview, Billie Kay recently offered her services to be Carmella’s sommelier. It is unclear if the request will lead to a storyline on WWE SmackDown.

