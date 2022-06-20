"You had to jump me last time" - WWE Superstar warns Becky Lynch after she sends a message to Ronda Rousey

Dana Brooke has responded to Becky Lynch on social media, as the feud between the two women continues to heat up.

Taking to Twitter, Brooke sent out a message to Lynch, claiming that she was going to team up with Ronda Rousey and take care of unfinished business with Big Time Becks.

The reigning 24/7 Champion also mentioned that the last time they faced off, Lynch jumped her. The former wrote the following:

You had to jump me last time… IM ready when you are! #cheater

Check out Dana Brooke's tweet below:

A few weeks ago on RAW, Brooke defended the 24/7 Championship successfully against Lynch. This past Monday night, Big Time Becks earned herself another shot at Brooke's title. However, this time around, she decided to assault the 33-year-old before she was saved by Asuka.

The last few weeks have been rough for Lynch, who has failed to win the RAW Women's Championship from Bianca Belair and the 24/7 Championship from Dana Brooke.

What was Becky Lynch's response to Dana Brooke and message to Ronda Rousey?

Taking to Twitter, Dana Brooke shared a clip of her training session where she was seen working on her striking.

In her tweet, Brooke wrote the following:

"Hey @RondaRousey wanna throw some hands!!!??? We can go after @BeckyLynchWWE.. we both have unfinished business with her!?!? @WWE #wwe"

Here is Dana Brooke's initial tweet:

In response to the tweet, Big Time Becks took shots at the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion. She wrote:

"It would take two of you. At least."

Here is Becky Lynch's response:

Rousey and Lynch have a lot of history with one another. The two women crossed paths in the first-ever all-women's WrestleMania main event at WrestleMania 35.

At the show, Lynch defeated both Rousey and Charlotte Flair to become the new RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion.

Do WWE writers watch AEW? We asked a former SmackDown head writer right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far