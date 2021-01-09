WWE Superstar warns Roman Reigns and Jey Uso after beatdown on Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Superstar Cesaro isn't happy one bit after Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's brutal beatdown of Shinsuke Nakamura on tonight's WWE SmackDown.

Nakamura had an impressive showing in a number one contender's gauntlet match for a shot at Roman Reigns' Universal Title at the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

After Nakamura beat Daniel Bryan, it was revealed that he had to go through Adam Pearce to seal his spot to challenge for the Universal Title. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso proceeded to beat up an exhausted Nakamura to the point of unconsciousness. Seconds later, Pearce defeated Nakamura to earn a shot at Roman Reigns' belt.

Following SmackDown, Cesaro took to Twitter and sent a warning to Reigns and Jey Uso. Check it out below:

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura have been on-screen tag team partners for a while now

Around a year ago, Cesaro aligned with Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown. Cesaro and Nakamura began teaming up regularly and eyed the SmackDown Tag Team titles. At The Horror Show At Extreme Rules, the duo finally defeated The New Day to win the belts in a Tables match.

Three months later, they lost the titles to Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston on SmackDown.

Here's Cesaro talking about how his stable with Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura was formed:

"Sami and Shin were doing a thing together. A thing where Sami was just going crazy during Shin’s entrances [laughs] everyone’s favorite GIF every week. And then Sami was like ‘Yeah, I’m trying to get you into the group’ and I’m like ‘Yeah, OK!’ I’ve moved to SmackDown again and there was no plan so I was like ‘Yeah, I’d love to, let’s do something!’"

Cesaro continued teaming up with Shinsuke Nakamura, following their defeat at the hands of The New Day. Their last outing together was in a losing effort against Daniel Bryan and Otis.

Shinsuke Nakamura's performance tonight and the events that transpired at the end of SmackDown hinted towards Nakamura moving ahead as a babyface now. It will be interesting to see how his alliance with Cesaro is affected by this.