WWE Superstar wins first singles match in 3 years tonight on RAW

A WWE Superstar picked up his first singles win on television in three years tonight on RAW. The star in question is Akira Tozawa.

Akira Tozawa has been a WWE Superstar for several years now. Despite competing for the Cruiserweight Champion during the earlier part of his career, his star power has fizzled out over time.

While he has won the now-retired 24/7 Championship, he has mostly been portrayed as a comedic wrestler on television. Tonight on the red brand, he had the opportunity of his career to prove himself when The Miz handpicked him as his opponent.

When he came out to the ring, The Miz tried to hype him up in an arrogant manner, but Tozawa replied using LA Knight's catchphrase, "Yeah!". This infuriated Miz, who attacked Tozawa. Just as their match started, LA Knight's music played, and he came out to do commentary.

The match continued with The A-Lister in control for the most part. However, Knight proved to be a constant distraction for Miz. During the closing moments of the match, Miz went to hit the Skull Crushing Finale, but he paused to talk some trash to LA Knight. Tozawa took advantage and rolled up The Miz for the win.

This is the first televised singles win for Akira Tozawa in three years. His last win came during the April 29 episode of NXT against Jack Gallagher

Following the match, Knight hit the Blunt Force Trauma on Miz. It remains to be seen whether a match between them is on the cards at WWE Payback.

