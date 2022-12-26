WWE Superstar Xavier Woods receives massive Christmas present

WWE Superstar and current NXT Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods recently revealed that he received a massive collection of Nintendo 64 games for Christmas.

Woods has seemingly been at the top of the world of late. On December 10, 2022, The New Day appeared on NXT and won their first NXT Tag Team Championships by defeating Pretty Deadly. They followed it up with a successful title defense a couple of weeks later against Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen.

It now seems like Woods' good fortune has spilled over into the holidays. The NXT Tag Team Champion shared via Twitter that he received a North American N64 collection for Christmas.

While he didn't specifically reveal the games in the collection, Woods stated that he would go through all the games on his channel, UpUpDownDown. He particularly pointed out that the game Mischief Makers is still 'fire,' indicating the sentiment with the fire emoji.

"HOPE YALL HAD A GOOD CHRISTMAS! I got a full North American N64 collection! And yes Mischief Makers is still 🔥🔥🔥.What do you see? I’ll go through all of it with y’all later on @UpUpDwnDwn. More importantly… WHAT DID YOU GET?!?"

You can check out the tweet below:

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston want Pretty Deadly to flourish in WWE

The New Day surprised the NXT Universe when they showed up on the developmental brand and challenged Pretty Deadly to a title match at Deadline. At the premium live event, the 11-time tag team champions defeated the former NXT UK Tag Team Champions.

Following their win at NXT Deadline, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston did an interview with Sports Illustrated where they heaped praise for Pretty Deadly.

“Pretty Deadly is so talented,” Kofi Kingston said. “And they’re going to be even bigger than they are now. It’s all about getting experience and getting in there with experienced superstars, then spreading their wings to fly. Anything we can do to help that, we’re here for it. We want them to flourish. That’s what we’re here to do, and I’m looking forward to mixing it up with them again.”

Since their shocking loss at Deadline, Pretty Deadly have been vying for a title shot. However, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston seemingly want the duo to earn their rematch. It remains to be seen whether a rematch is on the cards for the two teams.

What do you think of Xavier Woods' Christmas present? Sound off in the comments section below.

