WWE Superstar Xavier Woods recently revealed that he wants to face AEW Superstar Kenny Omega in an inter-promotional match. The New Day member has previously hosted Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks on his gaming Youtube channel, UpUpDownDown.

During his appearance on the latest edition of The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, Xavier Woods opened up about his 'rivalry' with Kenny Omega. The WWE Superstar banked on the friendly equation shared between the two professionals and stated that he would love to face Kenny Omega inside the squared circle someday.

"Kenny Omega has been on my YouTube show before and so have the Young Bucks. We have been able to do a Street Fighter Tournament together with a wrestling spin on it of course with the contract signing and cutting promos on each other beforehand. Using video games as a conduit, we have been able to do something no one else has been able to do."

"That rivalry is still going strong today, and I'm pretty sure it will never end. I would love to do some sort of inter-promotional match with him one day. The goal is to destroy boundaries. Do things that we aren't supposed to be doing because people would really enjoy it. Given the right circumstances, I do think it could happen, but we'll see." (H/T Fightful)

While a WWE vs AEW events seems like a distant idea, it is surely an exciting concept for pro-wrestling fans around the globe. A potential inter-promotional event featuring the top Superstars from both the companies is bound to account for a massive draw.

My god I love video games. Like an unbelievable amount. #Creed4G4 https://t.co/RYyM6mEO9T — Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@XavierWoodsPhD) August 4, 2020

Xavier Woods and his time way from WWE

Back in October 2019, Xavier Woods sustained a serious leg injury during a WWE Live Event. This unfortunate turn of events rued him out of action for six months to one year. He is currently in the rehabilitation from his injury and is working towards complete recovery in order to pave the way for his WWE return.

The time away from promotion also allowed the WWE Superstar to explore other aspects, outside of the pro-wrestling world. Xavier Woods is now actively working towards growing his gaming channel on YouTube.

and they all fall down..... let’s get some dubs https://t.co/tabaediQtj https://t.co/mjSqp6L6lY pic.twitter.com/iSL6kGHONA — Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@XavierWoodsPhD) August 8, 2020

In his absence, the New Day have had a decent run in an otherwise lack-lustre SmackDown Tag Team Division. Things have just started to change after Kofi Kingston, and Big E dropped their tag team titles to Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro.

Following that, Kofi Kingston announced that he has sustained an injury and will be out of action for six weeks. This further allowed WWE to book a Singles' run for Big E on SmackDown.