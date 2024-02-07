WWE Superstar Zelina Vega reveals cozy photo on her lock-screen wallpaper

WWE SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega recently revealed her lock-screen wallpaper.

The LWO member's lock-screen is a cozy picture of her with her real-life husband, Malakai Black. Both Vega and her partner, AEW star Black, have been open to their fans about their relationship and also regularly keep them updated regarding their private lives.

Away from their real lives, Vega was seen having a feud with former LWO member Santos Escobar, as the former slapped him during an episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Taking to social media, Vega recently revealed a cozy picture with her husband and House of Black member Malakai Black, which is the former's lock-screen wallpaper.

Check out a screenshot of Zelina Vega's Instagram story below:

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega spoke about working alongside her partner, Malakai Black

While speaking in an interview with Gorilla Position, Vega stated that she loves to spend time with her husband and that she would love to work with the latter in the near future.

Vega further detailed how the duo have been putting their best efforts to build their dream house together for the last three years, which has finally come to reality.

"It's not a conversation that happens, but I think it's... any time I can spend extra with my husband [Malakai Black], it always makes me a happier person. So, I mean, I gotta be... We've been trying to build our dream house for like three years and we finally got to see that. So I would love to be able to work alongside with him, for sure, again," Vega said.

Check out the video below:

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has for Vega going forward.

