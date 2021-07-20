WWE Superstars advertised for "Super SmackDown" revealed; RAW stars added to Blue brand's show

WWE will return to their spiritual home, Madison Square Garden, in September and they seem to be pulling out all the stops for the show. Several top WWE SmackDown stars, along with a few WWE RAW stars will feature on the show.

As per PWInsider, the likes of Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks, and Seth Rollins from the SmackDown brand are advertised for the show. Edge, who is a free agent, is also scheduled to appear on the SmackDown show which will take place on September 10, 2021.

RAW stars Drew McIntyre, current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, and RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will also be at Madison Square Garden.

"Local advertising for the 9/10 WWE return to Madison Square Garden is pushing the event as Super Smackdown. Advertised to appear are WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Edge, WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks, WWE Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Seth Rollins. WWE did not announce any matches, instead billing the show as "The Biggest Homecoming" and building it around the return of the company to The Mecca."

The report claims that WWE will also have another show at Madison Square Garden on December 26, 2021. WWE was scheduled to host two shows at the New York venue last year. The last show that WWE held at Madison Square Garden was in December, 2019.

Triple H on WWE returning to Madison Square Garden

Triple H recently discussed their return to Madison Square Garden and was excited about watching WWE stars perform at the iconic venue, with fans in attendance.

“There’s no greater crowd than Madison Square Garden when it’s packed," said Triple H.

For over a year and a half, we have waited. This weekend, we once again welcome the @WWE Universe back! #SmackDown #MITB #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Q1GGhLhqRD — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 15, 2021

WWE's main rival AEW, will feature in another New York venue, Arthur Ashe Stadium, in September. Fans returned to SmackDown for last week's show, while this past weekend's Money in the Bank pay-per-view also saw a capacity crowd in attendance.

