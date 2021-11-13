WWE Superstars celebrate 25 years of The Rock through special photoshoot 

WWE is celebrating the legacy of The Rock's for the entirety of November to commemorate the 25-year anniversary of his WWE debut. The Great One made his debut for the company way back in November 1996 at Survivor Series as 'Rocky Maivia'.

Even though Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson left WWE in 2004 to pursue a successful career in acting, he is still undoubtedly one of the greatest superstars of all time.

WWE Superstars become The Rock in special photoshoot

The current crop of WWE superstars dressed up as The Rock to pay tribute to the 10-time world champion. The reigning United States champion Damian Priest, along with RAW Tag Team champion Riddle and Women's Tag Team champion Rhea Ripley, dressed up as various iterations of The Rock.

Damian Priest @ArcherOfInfamy

#Rock25 When I was asked to participate in a Rock photo shoot only one answer came to mind... "I was born for this." 🤣 To think 25 years ago I sat in @TheGarden cheering a debuting superstar that would become one of my biggest inspirations 🤯. Congratulations on 25yrs @TheRock When I was asked to participate in a Rock photo shoot only one answer came to mind... "I was born for this." 🤣 To think 25 years ago I sat in @TheGarden cheering a debuting superstar that would become one of my biggest inspirations 🤯. Congratulations on 25yrs @TheRock!#Rock25 https://t.co/gN9EC3Q2PF

Priest pulled off "the $500 shirt" look of The Rock complete with a replica "Brahma Bull" version of the WWE Championship which was synonymous with The Rock during the Attitude Era.

Priest's real-life pals Riddle and Ripley did not shy away from cosplay either. Riddle dressed up as Rocky Maivia while Ripley recreated the iconic photoshoot of The Rock from the nineties, wearing a black turtleneck and a fanny pack.

The first-ever Queen's Crown winner, Zelina Vega was seen having a bit of fun dressed up as 'Hollywood' Rock where she bad-mouthed The Hurricane (Shane Helms) who at one point was a great rival of The Great One.

WWE Champion Big E along with The New Day also showed their appreciation for The Rock in their own way.

Although The Rock recently revealed that he has finished shooting 'Black Adam', in which he plays the titular character, the WWE Universe might still have to wait a few more months to see whether he makes his return.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

You can check out the entire photoshoot album of "WWE Superstars pay tribute to The Rock" by clicking here.

Billy Gunn really doesn't want a WWE vs. AEW war...find out why here.

Edited by Kevin Christopher Sullivan