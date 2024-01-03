WWE Superstars confirm they are in a relationship

WWE is the home to several superstars and power couples. Two stars from the present-day roster have also confirmed their relationship, courtesy of social media.

From Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch to Montez Ford & Bianca Belair, numerous couples are currently signed to the Stamford-based company, and fans are also well aware of them.

Taking to Instagram, NXT star Dani Palmer confirmed her relationship with Tank Ledger. This is the first time Palmer publicly posted about her relationship, as she sent a wholesome message to her partner and shared photos of them.

"Sorry, this silly goose is Tanken," wrote Palmer.

Check out Palmer and Ledger's photos here.

Reacting to Palmer's Instagram post, Ledger also sent a short message.

"Approaching peak levels of silliness," wrote Ledger.

NXT is the home to other couples, including Blair Davenport & Osborne, who recently announced their engagement. Cora Jade and Bron Breakker are also another popular couples in the developmental brand.

Who are WWE stars Dani Palmer and Tank Ledger?

Dani Palmer, real-life Alexis Armrhein, is one of the previous recruits from the NIL program. After signing with the company, she was given the name Dani Palmer.

Since signing with WWE, Palmer has already shared the ring with stars, including Blair Davenport, Thea Hail, Tatum Paxley, and others. She has mostly been working on NXT LVL Up.

The NXT women's division is currently stacked with talented superstars who are on the rise. Lola Vice is a solid example, as she recently won the Breakout Tournament and is in contention to challenge for the NXT Women's Championship.

Meanwhile, Tank Ledger is an up-and-coming superstar on NXT. He is currently part of a tag team with Hank Walker, and the duo is aiming to establish themselves in the NXT tag team division.

Congratulations are in order for Palmer and Ledger!

