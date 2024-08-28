WWE Superstars hang out with 8-time champions after live event

Several WWE Superstars are already in Europe for a string of live events and shows leading up to Bash in Berlin. On Tuesday, some even hung out with eight-time Bundesliga Champion Borussia Dortmund after a house show in Oberhausen, Germany.

Some stars from RAW and SmackDown flew to Europe early for the Road to Bash in Berlin tour, which made stops in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany. The crew was in Oberhausen last Tuesday, where several Dortmund players attended the event.

Dortmund captain Emre Can even gifted Sheamus with his own jersey, which surprised the Irish superstar. He's a Liverpool supporter, although the two clubs are kind of connected due to Jurgen Klopp and the song "You'll Never Walk Alone" by Gerry and the Pacemakers.

Here's the video of Sheamus receiving his Dortmund jersey:

Other WWE superstars like Ludwig Kaiser, Elton Prince, Angelo Dawkins, and reigning World Heavyweight Champion Gunther had a photo opportunity with the players.

Some fans even pointed out how painful it might be for The Ring General, considering he supports Schalke 04, Dortmund's biggest rivals.

Here's the photo of Dortmund players with the superstars mentioned:

The Road to Bash in Berlin started Sunday in Rotterdam in the Netherlands. The next day, it was followed by another live event in Brussels, Belgium. The next few days will be in Stuttgart on Wednesday, Frankfurt on Thursday, and Berlin on Friday for SmackDown and Saturday for Bash in Berlin.

WWE Bash in Berlin match card

WWE will organize a Premium Live Event in Germany for the first time. It's part of the company's plan to expand abroad, and it will be held on Saturday at the Uber Arena in Berlin.

There are currently five advertised matches for Bash in Berlin. Here is the full match card:

Gunther vs. Randy Orton for the World Heavyweight Championship

Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Championship

The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn) vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match

The Terror Twins (Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley) vs. The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan) in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

Bash in Berlin will be earlier for people in the United States. It's scheduled to start at 1:00 PM EST.

