"My heart." - WWE Superstars and Legends react to news of the WWE NXT re-brand

Following last night's edition of WWE NXT 2.0, the company announced another re-brand for the developmental show.

In the summer of 2021, the brand switched from its traditional black-and-gold to a more bright and colorful look. It also saw a number of its top talent and backstage producers released. Now, it seems another rebrand is on the horizon, given that WWE revealed a new NXT logo at the end of the latest Tuesday night show. As revealed in a video narrated by Shawn Michaels, the new logo will keep the 2.0 shape but will lose that number as well as be re-colored white and gold.

The wrestling world, including a number of WWE Superstars, have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the re-brand. The tweeters include the likes of former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, NXT regular Indi Hartwell, and even new WWE head-honcho Triple H. Here are some of the tweets:

It wasn't just WWE talent who reacted to the re-brand news, a number of fans and industry figures have also posted about it.

Ross Tweddell @RossOnRasslin There has been only one instance in my life where I actually knew I was in the good old days before they ended



That period of time was NXT 2.0



RIP There has been only one instance in my life where I actually knew I was in the good old days before they endedThat period of time was NXT 2.0RIP https://t.co/Fyci6OnOLc

Lucha Libre Online @luchalibreonlin ¡ÚLTIMA HORA!



NXT Black & Gold está de vuelta. Gracias Hunter! 🖤 ¡ÚLTIMA HORA!NXT Black & Gold está de vuelta. Gracias Hunter! 🖤 🚨🚨🚨¡ÚLTIMA HORA!🚨🚨🚨NXT Black & Gold está de vuelta. Gracias Hunter! 🖤💛 https://t.co/pJmCMf4F7y

iBeast @ibeastIess Moment of silence for the garbage that was NXT 2.0 Moment of silence for the garbage that was NXT 2.0 😹😹👎👎 https://t.co/9JwNnc6ht9

This week's NXT 2.0 marked a year since the re-brand from the black-and-gold era, and WWE went all out for the occasion. The show saw two huge title matches, including Pretty Deadly retaining their NXT Tag Team Titles against The Creed Brothers.

A huge title change happened on this week's WWE NXT

As well as the NXT Tag Team Championships, the NXT North American Title was also on the line last night, with Carmelo Hayes defending against an opponent of the fans' choosing.

Wes Lee, one of the fans' original options, was taken out by Carmelo and Trick Williams prior to the match. This meant that the recent main roster call-up Solo Sikoa was brought in instead. Sikoa was able to defeat 'Melo, earning his first piece of WWE gold.

Sikoa recently made his main roster debut at WWE Clash at the Castle, helping Roman Reigns secure a win over Drew McIntyre. He then made his official main roster TV debut on SmackDown this week.

What do you think of the WWE NXT re-brand? What did you think of WWE NXT 2.0? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

