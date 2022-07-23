"Changed the world for the better" - WWE Superstars and Legends react to Vince McMahon retiring

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon shocked the pro-wrestling fraternity by confirming his retirement earlier today.

He took to Twitter to make the announcement in the most casual fashion. Vince's post read:

"At 77, time for me to retire. Thank you, WWE Universe. Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE #thankful"

One of the most influential figures in the industry's history sent Twitter into a frenzy. Top WWE Superstars responded to the news on Twitter alongside fans.

A current champion thanked Vince for his work in WWE, while another top heel simply responded with a tearful emoji.

Brock Lesner arguably had the strongest response to the news. While he didn't make any public comments, The Beast Incarnate angrily wakled out of SmackDown soon after the retirement news was made public.

WWE legend Mick Foley thanked Vince and credited him for changing his life. Other legends and Hall of Famers echoed the sentiment via their grateful messages to their former boss.

Thank you, WWE Universe.

You changed the entire entertainment world and how we view that entertainment. From Iraq, to Afghanistan, to the first group to visit the Twin Towers and all the charity work you have funded/supported-you also changed the world for the better. Thank you for everything! #legend

Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle After winning a gold medal in 1996, I found my 2nd calling because of @VinceMcMahon … thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity of a lifetime. I Love you Vince. P.S. I’m still Vince’s favorite @steveaustinBSR After winning a gold medal in 1996, I found my 2nd calling because of @VinceMcMahon … thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity of a lifetime. I Love you Vince. P.S. I’m still Vince’s favorite @steveaustinBSR 😁 https://t.co/H8vVF91lwn

Eric Bischoff @EBischoff Loved competing against you, and will always respect the business you built. Loved competing against you, and will always respect the business you built. https://t.co/V7k6oeNr4p

SARAYA @RealPaigeWWE 🏻 🏻 I wanna say a big congrats to @StephMcMahon and welcome back to @TripleH even though it’s sad to see Vince step down, I’m excited to see where you take @WWE ..gonna be a helluva journey to watch I wanna say a big congrats to @StephMcMahon and welcome back to @TripleH even though it’s sad to see Vince step down, I’m excited to see where you take @WWE ..gonna be a helluva journey to watch 👏🏻💪🏻

Interestingly, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have been named as co-CEOs of the company following Vince's retirement. After the shocking news, all eyes will be on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, which is set to kickstart in a few hours.

Would you like to see Vince McMahon's final appearance on WWE television tonight? Let us know in the comments section below.

