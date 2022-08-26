WWE Superstars are still expected to move brands even without a draft - Reports

According to a new report, WWE Superstars might still move brands, come to the main roster, and repackage gimmicks even without a brand draft.

The WWE Draft was expected to take place the week after Clash at the Castle. But recent reports from multiple sources are claiming that the company no longer plans to hold the draft in September. While no one has a specific date for the postponed draft, this year's Survivor Series and post-WrestleMania 39 in 2023 have been named as potential time periods for it.

Xero News on Twitter is now reporting that stars in the Stamford-based promotion will still be moving between brands and from NXT to the main roster in the coming weeks and months. We could also see new debuts and superstars getting repackaged during this time.

They also claim that the rosters for both RAW and SmackDown will settle down around Survivor Series in November, when the draft is tentatively expected to take place.

It should be noted that these reports have not been confirmed by any other source thus far. While Xero News has broken stories in the past, we urge readers to take this news with a grain of salt until it can be verified.

WWE's weekly shows have put up impressive viewing figures in recent weeks

Since Triple H took over as Head of Creative, the weekly RAW and SmackDown shows have seen a boost in viewership.

RAW used to average around 1.6 to 1.8 million viewers weekly, with it jumping to 1.9 on July 25, the first episode since Vince McMahon announced his retirement.

Since Triple H took over the booking, the four episodes of the red brand on August 1, 8, 15, and 22 clocked in impressive viewership numbers of 2.23, 1.957, 1.978, and 2.01 million viewers on average across its three hours.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston



August isn't over but Raw is currently averaging 2 million viewers for the month for the first time since March 2020.

patreon.com/posts/70933941 Raw is currently the only wrestling show up so far in August year-over-year in both total viewership and P18-49.August isn't over but Raw is currently averaging 2 million viewers for the month for the first time since March 2020. Raw is currently the only wrestling show up so far in August year-over-year in both total viewership and P18-49.August isn't over but Raw is currently averaging 2 million viewers for the month for the first time since March 2020.patreon.com/posts/70933941 https://t.co/OsNp3Xshtj

The five episodes of SmackDown after Vince's departure, namely on July 22, July 29, August 5, 12, and 19, have almost all broken the 2m+ viewership mark, with the exception being August 12.

Be it due to refreshing booking and storylines or a bevy of formerly-released superstars returning, it's safe to say that WWE is on a roll right now. And with Clash at the Castle right around the corner, this train doesn't seem to be slowing anytime soon.

