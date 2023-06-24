WWE Superstars Natalya, Carmella, Dana Brooke, and others react to Bianca Belair and Montez Ford's cozy anniversary photos

Several WWE Superstars have recently reacted to Bianca Belair and Montez Ford's cozy anniversary photos.

The EST of WWE and Ford have been married for five years, and the former didn't miss an opportunity to shower Montez with love. Belair uploaded a lot of photos from their anniversary and wrote a heartfelt note for her husband.

Taking to social media, Bianca mentioned how Ford was supposed to propose to her in Vegas five years back, but he got too excited and ended up proposing in the parking area.

She further detailed:

"Happy 5 Years! We renewed our vows on our 5 Year Anniversary! Even though we meant our vows the 1st time we said them! And I’ll marry you over and over and over again. [Montez Ford] was suppose to propose at the Grand Canyon 5 years ago but got too excited and proposed in the parking lot on the way to the airport! Lol so we took it back to Vegas 5 years later to renew our vows!" wrote Belair.

Reacting to Bianca's sweet note to her real-life husband, several WWE Superstars, including Natalya, Carmella, Dana Brooke, and others, mentioned how beautiful the duo is.

Check out a screenshot of Natalya, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Samantha Irvin, Danielle Kamela, and Titus O'Neil's comments on Bianca Belair's Instagram post below:

Kenny Bolin shared his honest opinion on Bianca Belair's rumored turning heel

Wrestling legend Kenny Bolin recently shared his honest opinion on Bianca Belair turning heel.

While speaking in an episode of Cafe De Rene, Bolin heaped praise on The EST's recent work and mentioned that the latter would be a great heel if given the opportunity.

The veteran further added that he loved Belair's recent segment with Asuka, and he felt like the company is planning on turning the former into a heel in the near future.

"I think Bianca is definitely a top star. And I've never seen her as a heel but when this thing happened with Asuka, it's almost like they don't want Asuka to be heel. It's like they want her to be babyface no matter what she does. And Bianca, I think, would be an amazing heel. And I haven't seen any of her heel work because I probably haven't seen 45 minutes of NXT since Shinsuke [Nakamura] was there," he said.

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Bianca Belair.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes