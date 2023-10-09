WWE Superstars Natalya, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, and many more react to popular RAW Superstar's heartfelt message to her family member

On her niece's birthday, popular WWE RAW Superstar Raquel Rodriguez sent a heartfelt message via Instagram. Many top names commented on her post, including Natalya, Sonya Deville, and Liv Morgan.

Fans and fellow superstars often appreciate Rodriguez's aura. She is one of the most prominent names on the women's roster today. The former Women's Tag Team Champion recently penned down a heartwarming message for her niece on the latter's fifth birthday.

Rodriguez mentioned how she loved watching her niece grow daily and called her "the brightest ray of sunshine." The post garnered reactions from Big Mami Cool's WWE colleagues, as Dakota Kai, Isla Dawn, and Xia Li, among others, sent birthday wishes.

Check out a screengrab of Natalya, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, Dakota Kai, Isla Dawn, and Xia Li's comments:

Some notable reactions to Rodriguez's post

Vince Russo criticized WWE stars Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez's facial expressions

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the company's booking of Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez.

On an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that he respected Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez's in-ring abilities. However, he wasn't pleased with the stars' over-the-top facial expressions on television.

Using the example of MMA, professional boxing, and bar fights, the wrestling veteran explained how Big Mami Cool and Ripley's facial selling was disconnected from reality.

"Another thing with this match is, listen, I like both these women. They've got to stop with over-the-top funny faces. Like, that is so amateurish. Here is why I say amateurish. Like when Raquel kicks out, and she's, does that happen in MMA? Does that happen in professional boxing? Does that happen in bar fights? Don't do stuff, bro, that doesn't happen in real life because that is just major, major, major disconnect."

The Nightmare and Rodriguez are currently embroiled in a heated title feud on RAW. It will be interesting to see which star will reign supreme in their rivalry.

What are your thoughts on Russo's opinion of Ripley and Rodriguez? Sound off in the comments section below.