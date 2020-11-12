WWE Superstars pay tribute to The Undertaker through a special photoshoot

WWE Universe is celebrating the legacy of The Undertaker this month as the legendary Superstar will be completing 30 years with the company. WWE has announced the "Final Farewell" of The Undertaker for Survivor Series 2020.

The Undertaker has arguably been one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. Debuting at Survivor Series 1990, he has been on the top of the WWE mountain for three decades.

WWE Superstars become The Undertaker in a special photoshoot

In a special photoshoot, several WWE Superstars dressed up as The Undertaker to celebrate his 30 years with the company and pay tribute to the legend. The Phenom last wrestled for WWE earlier this year at WrestleMania 36 in a Boneyard match against AJ Styles. From the looks of it, that might turn out to be his last WWE match. The Phenomenal One dressed up with the classic bandana of The Undertaker.

RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss, who has been in the headlines for her unique on-screen pairing with Bray Wyatt, also paid tribute to The Phenom in her own way.

More Superstars including Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura, SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, and Zelina Vega were also part of this special photoshoot.

Jeff Hardy Undertaker Photoshoot 🖤 Tribute to the Undertaker 🖤 (I love these pictures 🖤🥺) #Undertaker30 #thankyoutaker pic.twitter.com/5SPjDprzDg — 😈𝐌𝐈𝐊𝐀😈 (@XJeffxTakerX) November 12, 2020

Shinsuke nakamura I personally think he killed the Undertaker cosplay 🔥🔥🔥 #WrestlingCommunity pic.twitter.com/31BeBmOrpS — MiKEY🎃🎃 UNDERRATED ACCOUNT BY DEFAULT (@d_mikexxx2) November 12, 2020

Ruby Riott pic.twitter.com/NjtYEQq8sT — King of Diva Pics (@kingofdivapicz) November 12, 2020

You can check out the entire photoshoot of "WWE Superstars become The Undertaker" here.