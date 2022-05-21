WWE Superstars Randy Orton and Riddle forced to get medical evaluation after brutal assault on SmackDown

WWE Superstars Randy Orton and Riddle are currently being medically evaluated following the brutal attack after the historic SmackDown main event.

This week, RK-Bro and The Usos clashed in a massive tag team title unification match on the blue brand. Both teams put their RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championship on the line in the "Winners Take All" bout.

Despite a credible effort from Randy Orton and Riddle, The Usos emerged victorious owing to Roman Reigns' timely interference. The Tribal Chief helped overturn the match's final moments that allowed Jey Uso to pin Riddle and become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. But that was not all for The Bloodline.

Reigns and The Usos launched a brutal assault on the former RAW Tag Team Champions following the match. The Bloodline members put Riddle through the announce desk, causing him to suffer from a bruised hip and lower back.

WWE has confirmed that both Orton and Riddle have been brought under medical evaluation following the vicious assault. As of this writing, there are no additional updates from the diagnosis that was performed on the two superstars.

The Bloodline extends its dominance in WWE

Paul Heyman recently stated that The Bloodline is the most dominant faction in the company's history. They have won two "Winner Takes All" matches booked this year.

First, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38. The Usos defeated RK-Bro to become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions a month later.

The heel faction from SmackDown now carries four important titles for themselves. They are enjoying an unparalleled run, and it will take a monumental effort to put a dent in their recent form.

Interestingly, the results mentioned above now mean that RAW has only two brand-exclusive titles on the show - RAW Women's Championship and the United States Championship.

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

Edited by Kaushik Das