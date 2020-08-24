Tonight, during the SummerSlam 2020 pre-show, it was confirmed that beloved presenter Renee Young would be leaving WWE. She was a part of the panel during the kickoff show but made an appearance as a special guest, instead of being the host.

Soon, she said that she is excited to be at the PPV for her 'last hurrah'. The WWE social media team then took to different accounts and thanked Renee Young for being a part of WWE. They also posted messages about missing her and frankly, those words resonated with the entire WWE Universe.

The reports about Renee Young leaving WWE dominated the wrestling news headlines last week. She is widely recognised as one of the most prominent presenters in WWE and was also the first woman in history to call the entire episode of RAW. She then went on to become a part of RAW commentators before moving back to her role as a presenter, and a backstage interviewer.

The backstage reports claim that she gave her notice to WWE last week and agreed to work until SummerSlam. Therefore, tonight marked the end of her 8-year run with the company.

There have been several speculations about Renee Young's future after her exit from WWE was confirmed. Most of the fans believe that she could be headed to AEW where she will reunite with her husband, Jon Moxley.

That being said, Renee Young has also worked on a lot of projects in the last few months. She also launched her cookbook and often posts interesting videos on her Instagram account, indulging in fun activities that also feature Jon Moxley at times.

WWE Superstars react to Renee Young leaving the company

After the news was confirmed, several WWE Superstars including Natalya, Drake Maverick, Liv Morgan, and Billie Kay took to their respective social media handles and posted sweet goodbye messages for Renee Youngs.

The WWE fans were also quick to show their love for the presenter and said that they would all miss her. Here's how the Twitterverse reacted to Renee Young leaving WWE.

You’ll be missed, @ReneeYoungWWE ❤️



Thank you for everything! pic.twitter.com/xGOmemv6Tt — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 23, 2020

We're gonna miss u so much @ReneeYoungWWE !!! & I can't wait to get your cookbook 🖤 — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) August 23, 2020

You will be missed @ReneeYoungWWE 😘 — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) August 23, 2020

Nothing but love and respect for @ReneeYoungWWE, one of my favorite people! I have 3,246 selfies of us in my phone, Renee! Now that’s love!❤️🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/BojEDX16rY — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) August 23, 2020

You will always be ‘mom’ to me @ReneeYoungWWE



Will miss you friend — DRAKE MAVERICK (@WWEMaverick) August 24, 2020

Reports: Renee young is reportedly leaving WWE



AEW fans on twitter: pic.twitter.com/U8OiUIeD9E — Ashley✨💫#WeWantMelina🗣 (@MelinasQueendom) August 19, 2020

I’m sorry, y’all. I know a lot of people want Renee in AEW, but she could honestly get ANY sports broadcasting role with ANY COMPANY. She is THAT TALENTED.



If she happens to go to AEW? Cool! But I expect big things for Renee Young! — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) August 19, 2020